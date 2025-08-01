Win Streak Ends On Walk-Off

August 1, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







In a battle to the final out, the Williamsport Crosscutters saw their five-game win streak come to an end with a 4-3 walk-off loss to the Frederick Keys on Friday night at Nymeo Field in Frederick, Maryland.

Williamsport recorded eight hits tonight with multi-hit games from Marcus Brodil and Carlos Castillo accounting for half of the team's hits. Castillo and Jackson Mayo each picked up their thirteenth RBI's of the season and Vantrel Reed added his fifth. Joey Parliament, Marcus Brodil and Marquis Jackson accounted for the three runs scored. Jackson Mayo also recorded his tenth and eleventh stolen bases of the season in the loss.

On a bullpen night, Isaac Fix got the start and surrendered three runs on five hits, including a home run, with three walks and five strikeouts in three innings of work. Josh Leerssen went the next three, shutting out the Keys and only allowing one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Jared Ure took the loss, falling to 1-1, after two and two-thirds innings allowing two hits and the game-winning run. Holland Townes entered to face the final batter of the game and surrendered the game-winning hit.

Williamsport continues their five-game road trip on Saturday night with the middle game of this three-game series at the Frederick Keys. First pitch from Nymeo Field is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

WP: Davis Smith (2-1) LP: Jared Ure (1-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 9-7 (2nd Half) Next Game: Saturday, August 2nd at Frederick, 6:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Cutters Win, You Win Night; Wing Wednesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.