Spikes Erase 4-0 Deficit But Fall to Black Bears, 5-4, on Friday

August 1, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - Down 4-0 entering the sixth inning, the State College Spikes rallied to tie the game with four two-out runs before the West Virginia Black Bears walked off with a 5-4 win thanks to Jace Rinehart's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth on Friday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Manny Jackson got the Spikes' (7-8 2nd Half) surge going with a two-out RBI single in the sixth to bring inChenar Brown. State College made its biggest leap in the seventh, starting with Trotter Boston's groundout for the second out to bring in pinch-runner Jakobi Davis. Brown then knocked in T.J. Salvaggio with a single to right field before taking second base for his second steal of the game, then scoring on Adonis Forte's two-out hit to right.

However, in the ninth, Judah Morris led off for West Virginia (10-4 2nd Half) by getting hit with a pitch. After Alex Rodgers pinch-ran for him and advanced to third on an Alex Ungar single before a groundout back to the pitcher, Rinehart lofted a ball to center to bring in the winning run.

Spikes starter Carston Herman began the game with another unique achievement. One outing after nearly throwing an immaculate inning before a flyout on the ninth pitch, Herman struck out four batters in the first inning on Friday. The left-hander followed first-half Spike Ethan Storm in accomplishing the rare feat, retiring DJ Smiley to finish his four-strikeout frame.

Alex Ungar hit his third homer of the year for West Virginia, a two-run shot to the Spikes bullpen in left field, in the third before scoring on a straight steal of home in the fifth.

Spikes reliever Jason Shockley (1-2) took the loss after pitching the ninth.

Black Bears starter Solomon Washington allowed just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out a season high nine batters over six innings. Reliever Cameron LeJeune (2-0) went two scoreless innings for the win.

Saturday, the Spikes and Black Bears tangle in the second game of their three-game set. Right-hander Luke House (4-0) is set to get the ball for State College in the 7:00 p.m. matchup.

Following their set in West Virginia, the Spikes will return home on Monday, August 4 to start a seven-game homestand through Sunday, August 10.

Highlights include Hospitality Appreciation Night on Monday, August 4, Bark in the Park III and Yellowstone Night featuring a Yellowstone Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefitingChildren's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital on Friday, August 8, FIREWORKS presented by College Township as part of College Township Community Night on Saturday, August 9, and the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance presented by Happy Valley Live along with Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night on Sunday, August 10.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to all seven games from August 4-10, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Kendrick Family Ballpark starting at approximately 6:45 .m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.