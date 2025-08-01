Pork Roll Erupt for Nine Runs, Take Series Opener vs Scrappers

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder Pork Roll, presented by NJM Insurance Group, took the series opener against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Friday night by a final of 9-4. Trenton got the offense rolling in their half of the third inning on a John Schroeder RBI-single that scored Jackson Tucker, and a Donovan Cash Sac-fly to right-center that scored newcomer Jackson Van De Brake to make it a 2-0 Pork Roll lead.

In the fourth, the Pork Roll put up four runs in the inning thanks to another RBI single from Schroeder scoring Cameron Yuran from second to make it 3-0. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Donovan Cash cleared them with one swing on a three-RBI double pushing the lead to 6- 0 in Trenton's favor. Cash would take home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors going 2-3 with four RBIs in the winning effort.

After Mahoning Valley plated a run in the fifth, Trenton got two more back in the fifth on an RBI-triple from Jackson Van De Brake and an RBI-single from Connor Maryniak to make it 8-1 Thunder. In the sixth, Cameron Yuran laced an RBI- single that plated Bi lly Sullivan to push across the Pork Roll's ninth and final run. The Scrappers would get a run in the sixth and two in the seventh, but that would be the closest they came to a comeback.

Your Trenton Thunder continue their series with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 6:00 on Saturday night against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers! Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Women in Sports Night where former Thunder Head Groundskeeper Nicole Sherry will be inducted into the Trenton Baseball Hall of Fame! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







