Trenton Thunder, Mercer County, & Watershed Institute Announce Mega River Fest Celebration

August 3, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, Mercer County, and the Watershed Institute are thrilled to announce a monumental collaboration, uniting beloved community events RiverFest and Trenton River Days into one spectacular event!

This expanded celebration of Trenton and the scenic Delaware River will take place on Saturday, September 13th from 11am to 4pm, offering a day of free, family-friendly entertainment.

This year's event promises unparalleled fun, blending the best of both festivals. Attendees can explore the Trenton Thunder ballpark and the back parking lot area, creating a dynamic and engaging environment for all ages.

In the Thunder's back parking lot, attendees can participate in:

- Educational Games and Exhibits: Engage in hands-on learning and interactive fun, courtesy of Mercer County, The Watershed Institute, the Mercer County Park Commission, and the City of Trenton.

- Canoe and Boat Rides: Experience the beauty of the Delaware River with scenic rides.

- Live Music: Enjoy live performances throughout the day.

- Hayrides: Take a classic fall hayride for family fun courtesy of Howell Living History Farm.

- Fly Fishing Demonstrations: Try your hand at the art of fly fishing with members of the Ernest Schwiebert Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Inside Trenton Thunder Ballpark, attendees can enjoy:

- World Famous Case's Pork Roll Delights: Indulge in a variety of mouthwatering menu items featuring Trenton's iconic Case's Pork Roll along with other food & beverage available for purchase.

- Craft Beer Selections: Savor seasonal brews from local and national breweries.

- Live Music: Enjoy performances by talented local bands like Modern Mojo.

- Ninth Annual Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship: Witness the high-energy, 10-minute Major League Eating sanctioned competition, where top competitive eaters battle for the coveted title.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Mercer County to create this enhanced RiverFest experience," said Jon Bodnar, General Manager of the Trenton Thunder. "By combining RiverFest and River Days, we're offering our community an even bigger and better celebration of Trenton, the Delaware River, and all the wonderful things our region has to offer. And this year, we're thrilled to offer free admission and free parking to ensure everyone can join in the fun!"

"Mercer County is proud to join forces with the Trenton Thunder for this expanded RiverFest event," said Mercer County Executive Dan Benson. "We're eager to showcase the natural beauty of our riverfront and provide educational and recreational opportunities for families throughout the region."

"We're thrilled to once again be part of this incredible community celebration that brings people together to experience and appreciate the beauty and importance of the Delaware River," said Jim Waltman, Executive Director of The Watershed Institute. "Events like this help us connect with families and individuals of all ages in a fun, engaging way while highlighting the critical need to protect our water resources. We're especially grateful to our generous funders, including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Bristol Myers Squibb, whose continued support makes it possible for us to deliver meaningful educational experiences and foster a deeper connection to the environment."

Admission and Parking:

- This year's event is FREE to the public.

- FREE parking will be available.

For more information about RiverFest, please visit riverfestnj.com or follow the Trenton Thunder on social media.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.