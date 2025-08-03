Cutters Bats Power Third Straight Series Win

August 3, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters take their second-straight game to win their third- straight series as they defeated the Frederick Keys 14-5 on Sunday afternoon at Nymeo Field in Frederick, Maryland.

Williamsport's explosive offense was led by Safea Villaruz-Mauai on a 4-for-5 day with a double, four RBI and three runs scored. Four other Cutters also recorded multi-hit days with Jackson Mayo going 4-for-6 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, Max Mandler going 2-for-6 with a double, two RBI and 2 runs scored. Michael Zarrillo going 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season, a walk, three RBI and 2 runs scored and Christian Reyes going 2- for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. All nine Williamsport starters would record at least one base hit in the contest.

Reilly Shafer got the nod to start today for Williamsport and lasted 4 2/3

innings before being lifted, allowing five Keys runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Sam Swygert was the first reliever to come out of the bullpen today and would earn the win, improving to 1-1 on the season after going the next 3 1/3 innings, only allowing two Keys hitters to reach, both via a walk. Swygert also struck out three Keys in his outing. David White came on to pitch the ninth in a non-save situation and retired the three Keys he faced in order to end the ballgame.

Williamsport remains on the road, making the trip out to Ohio to open a two-game series at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field.

WP: Sam Swygert (1-1) LP: Harold Baez (0-3) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 11-7 (2nd Half) Next Game: Monday, August 4th at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Cutters Win, You Win Night; Wing Wednesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.