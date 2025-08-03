Goldens Fall to Scrappers in Series Finale

August 3, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Goldens fell to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Sunday evening at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 8-7. Mahoning Valley jumped out in front 5- 0 in the top of the second inning before the Goldens' offense came to life.

Trenton pushed their first run across in their half of the third inning on a ground out from John Schroeder that scored Jackson Tucker to make it 5-1. In the fifth, Schroeder would deliver again with an RBI-double to score Jackson Van De Brake to cut the deficit to three. Schroeder would later score in the inning on an RBI-single off the bat of Jared Beebe to make it a 5-3 game. Bringing Beebe home with an RBI-single was Cameron Yuran to cut it to a one run game in the bottom of the fifth. The Goldens then tied the game at five on a single from first basemen CJ Willis that scored Yuran after a throwing error from the center fielder.

After the Scrappers pushed across two in the sixth and another in the seventh, Cameron Yuran laced a double into left- center to bring home Evin Sullivan making it an 8-6 game. Then in the ninth, the Goldens began to rally and pushed another run home on a Jared Beebe single that playted Evin Sullivan making it a one run game at 8-7. The Scrappers would get the final out on a questionable call at first base to end the game and cut the comeback effort short for Trenton.

Your Trenton Thunder return home for the first of a three-game set with the Frederick Keys on August 6th at 7:00!

