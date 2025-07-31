Game Cancelled Due to Forecasted Storms & NJ Emergency Declaration

July 31, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Tonight's game between the Trenton Thunder and the West Virginia Black Bears has been cancelled due to forecasted storms and New Jersey's emergency declaration. Fans may exchange their tickets from July 31, 2025, for any 2025 regular season Thunder home game, for equal or lesser value, based upon availability.

Exchanges must be done in person at the radius180 Box Office or over the phone at (609) 394-3300 Opt. 4. Fans must be in possession of their tickets in order to do the exchange. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am- 5:00pm and during home games.

Your Trenton Thunder begin a three-game set with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Friday Night at 7:00 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Breast Cancer Awareness Night where the first 1,000 fans ages 13+ get a Breast Cancer Awareness Night Pink Hat presented by MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, and Pork Roll Friday! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

