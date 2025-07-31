Higgs the Difference in Spikes' 6-1 Win over Keys on Thursday Afternoon

FREDERICK, Md. - Conor Higgs put the State College Spikes in front by dropping a two-run single into left field in the seventh, then put away the Frederick Keys with a monstrous two-run homer in the ninth to give the Spikes a 6-1 victory on Thursday afternoon at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Higgs, who joined the Spikes (7-7 2nd Half) last Wednesday, stepped up to the plate in the seventh with the bases loaded and two outs in a 1-1 game, delivering a pop-up that fell in between sliding left fielder Jamal Ritter and shortstop Parks Bouck to give State College a 3-1 lead.

The Louisiana product then launched a 436-foot shot to right field, the longest home run in the MLB Draft League this season, to cap the scoring for the day in the ninth. Higgs's two-run bomb also left the ballpark at 107.5 miles per hour, making it the second hardest-hit ball of the season for any Spikes player.

The game started out as a pitchers' duel early. Spikes starter Michael Quevedo tossed five scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out four batters along the way, while Keys (6-9 2nd Half) starter Jake Hunter gave up one run on three hits while striking out a season-high-tying seven batters over five innings.

Cole Caruso gave the Spikes the lead in the first with an RBI groundout before a State College error opened the door to Bronson Rivera's two-out RBI single in the sixth.

Dan Tauken added a sacrifice fly in the ninth before Higgs' big fly.

Reliever Dylan Cheeley (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out one batter over one inning of relief. Harold Baez (0-2) took the loss in relief after being charged with two runs on four hits and a walk while recording one strikeout in two innings.

The Spikes now head west for the second half of their road trip as they take on the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Kendrick Family Ballpark in the opener of a three-game set. Left-hander Carston Herman (0-0) is slated to make his second start on the mound for State College.

Following their set in West Virginia, the Spikes will return home on Monday, August 4 to start a seven-game homestand through Sunday, August 10.

Highlights include Hospitality Appreciation Night on Monday, August 4, Bark in the Park III and Yellowstone Night featuring a Yellowstone Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefitingChildren's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital on Friday, August 8, FIREWORKS presented by College Township as part of College Township Community Night on Saturday, August 9, and the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance presented by Happy Valley Live along with Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night on Sunday, August 10.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to all seven games from August 4-10, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Kendrick Family Ballpark starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







