Bulls on Parade

Jackson Mayo and Marcus Brodil flex their strength in the Crosscutters 9-2 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Mayo recorded the first four-hit game by a Crosscutters batter, finishing the night 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Three of Mayo's four hits registered exit velocities of 100 MPH or more. Mayo is batting .410 on the season.

Brodil delivered the knock out punch in the bottom of the 8th inning, sending a 432-foot home run into the trees in right-center. For Brodil, it was his first home run of the season. Brodil gave the Cutters their first lead with a two-run single in the bottom of the 5th. The Cutters center fielder finished 2-for-4 with 4 RBI.

A.J. Campbell recorded the win, his 2nd, working six innings for the Cutters. The right-hander allowed two runs and scattered three hits.

Sam Swygert tossed three scoreless frames, striking out three, to pick up his first save of the season.

The Crosscutters earned the series sweep of the Scrappers and have now won five-straight games.

WP: A.J. Campbell (2-1) LP: Nolan Coil (1-2) SV: Sam Swygert (1)

Crosscutters Record: 9-6 (2nd Half) Next Game: Friday, August 1st at Frederick, 7:00 p..m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

