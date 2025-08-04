Winning Ways Continue in Ohio

August 4, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport continued their winning ways as they took Game One of this two- game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 7-2 on Monday night at Eastwood Field for their third straight victory.

Four Crosscutters were able to record a two-hit night. Jackson Mayo was 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Max Mandler was 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored. Rayth Petersen was 2-for-5 with a runs scored. Matt Flaherty was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Michael Zarrillo picked up his second round-tripper of the season with a 354 foot solo shot to right field in the ninth.

Brad Rudis got the start for Williamsport and picked up his third win of the season, improving to 3-2 on the season, after five innings of work on the mound. Rudis surrendered just one run on six hits with no walks and ten strikeouts.

Isaac Fix was first out of the bullpen and worked the next two innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Fix would be credited with a hold, his first of the season. Submarine pitcher Leo Giannoni, making his Crosscutters debut, was strong in the closing role, going the final two innings without allowing a hit, walking two, and striking out two in a non-save situation.

Williamsport will go for the sweep of this quick two-game series at Mahoning Valley on Tuesday night. First pitch from Eastwood Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

WP: Brad Rudis (3-2) LP: Trent Harris (0-3) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 12-7 (2nd Half) Next Game: Tuesday, August 5th at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Cutters Win, You Win Night; Wing Wednesday







