Sparks Leads the Way as Spikes Blank Keys, 4-0, to Start Homestand

August 4, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Led by Alec Sparks' six strong innings, the State College Spikes held the Frederick Keys to six hits in a 4-0 shutout win on Monday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Sparks (1-0) allowed four hits and three walks but pitched his way out of trouble at every turn to record his first victory with the Spikes (8-10 2nd Half). The right-hander out of Nicholls State struck out five batters and stranded a total of seven runners in his time on the mound.

Dylan Cheeley followed by yielding one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over two innings. Jason Shockley locked down the win by striking out the side in a one-hit ninth.

State College took the lead on Jaden Collura's sacrifice fly to bring in Adonis Forte in the third, with Chenar Brown following with a two-out, two-strike single to right that brought in Cole Caruso.

Conor Higgs then knocked in a run in the fourth with a bases-loaded fielder's choice to score Dan Taukenbefore Forte completed the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left field to bring home T.J. Salvaggio in the same frame.

Frederick (7-12 2nd Half) starter Paul Panduro (2-3) also tossed six innings but took the loss. Panduro gave up all four Spikes runs on seven hits and a hit batsman while notching three strikeouts.

Forte went 2-for-3 at the plate to extend his hitting streak to six games.

Tuesday, the Spikes finish their two-game series against the Keys as they continue their seven-game homestand at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a 6:35 p.m. matchup. Left-hander Michael Quevedo (1-0) gets the ball for State College, while right-hander Joshua Lanham (0-0) is slated to go for Frederick.

It's a Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends with half-price Walking Tacos at the Salsa concession stand in right field throughout the game.

Additional highlights of the homestand include Bark in the Park III and Yellowstone Night featuring a Yellowstone Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefiting Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital on Friday, August 8, FIREWORKS presented by College Township as part of College Township Community Night on Saturday, August 9, and the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance presented by Happy Valley Live along with Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night on Sunday, August 10.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to all seven games from August 4-10, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.