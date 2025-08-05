Winning Streak Goes To Four As Cutters Sweep Scrappers

August 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters pushed their win streak to four games and earned their fourth straight series win as they defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 4-2 on Tuesday night to sweep the two-game series at Eastwood Field.

Four Crosscutters accounted for the eight hits tonight, led by Vanrel Reed who was 3-for-5 with a solo home run to lead-off the ballgame. Joey Parliment was 2-for-3 with a double and walk. TJ Racherbaumer was 2-for-4 with a solo home run to lead off the ninth to give him two runs scored on the night. Max Mandler was 1-for-3 with a walk. Jackson Mayo and Rayth Petersen each accounted for an RBI in the game.

AJ Campbell got the start for Williamsport and had a productive six inning outing in route to his third win of the season, improving to 3-1. Campbell surrendered just one run on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Jared Ure was first in relief tonight, tossing the seventh and allowed a solo home run as the only hit allowed. Jax Howard pitched a no-hit eighth inning while striking out two. Holland Townes came on to close it out for Williamsport and earned his first save of the season, allowing a lead-off hit in the ninth before striking out the final two batters of the ballgame.

The Crosscutters now return home to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to open up a five-game homestand that opens with a battle for first place in the MLB Draft League Second Half standings during a three-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears. First pitch for the series opener on Wednesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: AJ Campbell (3-1) LP: Nolan Coil (1-3) SV: Holland Townes (1)

Crosscutters Record: 13-7 (2nd Half) Next Game: Wednesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Cutters Win, You Win Night; Wing Wednesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.