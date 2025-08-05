Quevedo Ties Spikes Record with 12 Strikeouts in 5-1 Win over Keys

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Michael Quevedo became the third pitcher in State College Spikes history to record 12 strikeouts in a single game as he led the Spikes to a two-game series sweep over the Frederick Keys with a 5-1 victory on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Quevedo (2-0) matched Jacob Schlesener's performance on July 3, 2019 at the Batavia Muckdogs and Louis Davenport III's total on August 16, 2022 at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, becoming the first Spikes (9-10 2nd Half) pitcher to accomplish the feat at home. The 12 strikeouts were also the most for any pitcher in a single outing in the MLB Draft League this year.

The left-hander racked up six whiffs over the first four innings while retiring the first 11 batters in order, then struck out the side in the fifth. After notching his 10th strikeout to finish the sixth, Quevedo got Taj Bates looking and Trey Lipsey swinging in the seventh to complete his historic outing.

Quevedo allowed one run on four hits over his seven frames and became the first of the trio of Spikes with 12 strikeouts to not allow a walk in the game.

Jeff Heinrich finished the game with two scoreless innings, yielding just one walk while striking out the 13thFrederick (7-13 2nd Half) batter of the night.

State College built its lead in the first on Jaden Collura's run-scoring fielder's choice and Trotter Boston's two-out RBI single. Jakobi Davis bumped the lead to 3-0 in the second with a single to left field before Collura completed the scoring with a two-out, two-run double to right field in the seventh.

Ethan Ott provided the Keys' lone run with an RBI double that skipped past a diving Dan Tauken in left field in the fifth. Frederick starter Joshua Lanham (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

Wednesday night, the Spikes change dance partners as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers come into Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a 6:35 p.m. matchup to start a three-game set. State College is set to send left-hander Carston Herman (0-1) to the mound. Mahoning Valley has not yet announced a starter, though right-hander Robert Helt (0-3) is the most likely candidate.

