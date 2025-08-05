Keys Take Tough Series Finale Loss against Spikes

August 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

STATE COLLEGE, PA - The Frederick Keys dropped the two-game series finale to the State College Spikes Tuesday night, falling by a score of 5-1 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Led by the Spikes starting pitcher Michael Quevedo who finished with 12 strikeouts in seven innings, the Keys could not manufacture a late rally on the road, as Frederick looks to get back in the win column Wednesday night against the Trenton Thunder.

The Spikes started fast by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first off two RBIs, handing the home team an early lead 2-0 through the first inning in Happy Valley.

An RBI single in the bottom of the second put the home team ahead by three, as the Keys went down for the second straight frame in the top of the inning Wednesday night.

After Josh Lanham (Lenoir-Rhyne) got a 1-2-3 bottom of the third inning on the mound to keep it a 3-0 game, Lanham got his second straight scoreless frame in the fourth, allowing his team to stay only down by three going into the fifth during the series finale.

Ethan Ott (New Mexico) put the Keys on the board for the first time in the top of the fifth on an RBI double to left, making it a 3-1 game heading into the sixth after the Spikes went off the board in the bottom of the frame.

Following a scoreless sixth inning for both sides after Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma) struck out the last batter of the bottom of the sixth, a two-RBI double for the Spikes in the bottom of the seventh put State College ahead by four entering the eighth at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

With both teams going scoreless in the eighth, the Keys went off the board in the top of the ninth, falling by a score of 5-1 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Keys continue their seven-game road trip Wednesday night against the Trenton Thunder, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. in the first game of a three-game series.







