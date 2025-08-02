Scrappers Steal Game Two from Thunder

August 2, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder fell to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 7-4 to even the series at one game apiece ahead of the finale on Sunday evening. The Scrappers pushed across their seven runs on 11 hits and capitalized on a Thunder error in the middle innings.

Trenton would jump out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a Connor Maryniak single that plated Jackson Tucker. In the third Mahoning Valley would get two runs across and did not look back from that point. The Thunder would work across three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning making it a one run game at 5-4. The Scrappers would have a response in their ensuing trip to the dish on a two-run home run pushing the lead back to three at 7-4.

The Thunder would get one more run across in the bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly to make it a 7-5 game. Taking home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors was third basemen Jackson Van De Brake going two for four with a two RBI night.

