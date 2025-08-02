Spikes Downed by Morris's Onslaught, Black Bears Take 9-3 Decision

August 2, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - The State College Spikes were once again besieged by Judah Morris, as the West Virginia Black Bears slugger recorded his second multi-homer game against the Spikes this season in the Black Bears' 9-3 win on Saturday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Morris, who hit two homers in the opener of the MLB Draft League's Second Half against the Spikes (7-9 2ndHalf) on July 17, smashed two more as part of a four-hit, four-RBI game on Saturday. The Illinois State product led off the bottom of the fifth with a 412-foot solo shot to center field, then started the West Virginia (11-4 2ndHalf) seventh with a 380-foot blast to right field.

Jakobi Davis produced a pair of doubles in his return to the lineup for the Spikes, who nearly came back as they did in the series opener on Friday. Down 4-1 entering the sixth, State College edged closer on Chenar Brown's RBI groundout in that inning and James Oman's run-scoring double in the seventh.

However, after Morris hit his second homer to extend the margin to 5-3, the Black Bears added four runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Spikes starter Luke House (4-1) took the loss, his first with the club, after yielding four runs over five innings. West Virginia starter Gavin Braunecker (4-0) gave up three runs, two of them earned, over 6 2/3 innings to remain unbeaten.

Sunday, the Spikes finish their six-game road trip with the finale of their three-game series against West Virginia at Kendrick Family Ballpark. Right-hander Ahmad Harajli (1-3) is scheduled to make the start on the mound for State College.

Following the conclusion of the road trip, the Spikes will return home on Monday, August 4 to start a seven-game homestand through Sunday, August 10.

Highlights include Hospitality Appreciation Night and an Ike's Kids Club Free Game on Monday, August 4, Bark in the Park III and Yellowstone Night featuring a Yellowstone Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefiting Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital on Friday, August 8, FIREWORKS presented by College Township as part of College Township Community Night on Saturday, August 9, and the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance presented by Happy Valley Live along with Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night on Sunday, August 10.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to all seven games from August 4-10, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Kendrick Family Ballpark starting at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.