Hot Start Evens Series

August 2, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport's offense started red-hot, scoring six runs over the first two innings, to defeat the Frederick Keys 7-3 on Friday night at Nymeo Park, evening the three-game series.

Williamsport's offense was powered by ten hits, five of which came in a four-run second inning alone. Max Mandler (2- for-3), Michael Zarrillo (2-for-5) and Marquis Jackson (2-for-5) recorded multi-hit nights. Carlos Castillo led the way in the runs column, scoring three times tonight. Vantrel Reed, Max Mandler, TJ Racherbaumer and Marquis Jackson each accounted for a run as well. Michael Zarrillo recorded three RBI, bringing his season total to eleven. Marcus Brodil had the only extra-base hit of the night for the Cutters with a ground-rule double in the ninth.

Kade Grundy got the start in his Crosscutters debut tonight and took a no-decision after a three-inning, one hit outing.

Grundy also recorded four strikeouts. Jed Boyle entered in relief of Grundy to go the next three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts to earn his first win of the season. David White tossed a no-hit seventh but did allow a run after a walk, two wild pitches, and a sacrifice fly. Holland Townes, making his second appearance in two days, would close things out on the hill for the Cutters over the final two innings, shutting out the Keys and allowing just one hit, walking two, and striking out three.

Williamsport and Frederick meet tomorrow in the series-deciding game tomorrow afternoon at Nymeo Field in Frederick, Maryland. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

WP: Jed Boyle (1-1) LP: Brooks Ey (0-2) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 10-7 (2nd Half) Next Game: Sunday, August 3rd at Frederick, 3:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

