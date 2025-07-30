Castillo 's Big Night Carries Cutters

July 30, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Carlos Castillo homered and drove in four, carrying the Crosscutters to a 7-4 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Wednesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Castillo collected is first three-hit game of the season and has now picked up five hits through the first two games of the series. His two-run homer in the 2nd inning was his first long ball of the season. With his four RBI, he now has 12 RBI on the year.

Brad Rudis earned his second win of the season, allowing two runs over five innings. Rudis struck out a season-high seven batters.

Jax Howard worked a scoreless 9th inning, inducing a game-ending double play to earn his second save of the season.

Vantrel Reed and Jackson Mayo each picked up an RBI in the Cutters win. Mayo extended his hit streak to six games with a 1-for-5 performance.

The Cutters have now won four-straight games, tying their longest win streak of the season.

WP: Brad Rudis (2-2) LP: Trent Harris (0-2) SV: Jax Howard (2)

Crosscutters Record: 8-6 (2nd Half) Next Game: Thursday, July 31st vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 31st vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

