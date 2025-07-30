Thunder Bounce Back, Take Game Two from WV

July 30, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, got back in the win column against the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday afternoon by a final of 7-3 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Trenton got a quality start from Missouri product Xavier Lovett who tossed seven innings, allowing three runs while striking out six. Lovett earned his first win of the season while helping the Thunder snap West Virginia's eight game winning streak.

Trenton got their offense going in the bottom of the first on a two-out RBI-double from Jared Beebe to make it a 1-0 game. After the Black Bears responded with a run in the top of the second, the Thunder came through with another two-out RBI knock off the bat of Evin Sullivan that scored Jackson Tucker to make it 2-1 Thunder.

In the fourth West Virginia pushed two across to give them a 3-2 lead heading into the fifth. Following a shutdown inning from Lovett, the Thunder got a run back in the fifth on a John Schroeder sacrifice fly that scored Tucker to tie it at three. Tucker would deliver in big fashion in the sixth with a two-RBI triple after an RBI-single from Andy Vega to make it a 6- 3 lead. The St. John's product took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors going 4-5 with two RBI, two runs scored, and two stolen bases.

In the bottom of the eighth, Trenton got an insurance run on a bases loaded sac-fly from Connor Maryniak to make it a 7-3 Thunder lead. With the win the Thunder have a chance to take the series from the Black Bears Thursday night at 7:00

Your Trenton Thunder continue their series with the West Virginia Black Bears Thursday Night at 7:00! Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Irish Heritage Night and Postgame Fireworks! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.