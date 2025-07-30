Holjes Keeps Spikes Close, Keys Prevail, 7-3, on Tuesday Night

July 30, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - Carter Holjes shined in a season-long 4 2/3 innings of relief on Tuesday night and T.J. Salvaggio collected three hits, but the State College Spikes fell to the Frederick Keys, 7-3, on Tuesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Holjes, a key cog of the bullpen for the Spikes (6-6 2nd Half) as they took the MLB Draft League First Half Championship, retired ten consecutive batters at one point and yielded two unearned run on one hit and three walks while striking out six batters.

Entering in the second inning, the Florida Atlantic right-hander kept the Keys' (5-8 2nd Half) 5-0 lead from growing, allowing the Spikes to battle back to within 5-3.

Salvaggio, who entered the game 2-for-23 at the plate, produced a trio of hits to break his slump. Jaden Collura also recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a walk and driving in a run with a fifth-inning single to center field.

Manny Jackson drove in two runs with a single to right field in the fourth as well.

Frederick took advantage of a total of ten walks and two key State College errors in the seventh to stake themselves to a lead and hold it. Isaiah Greene drove in two runs with a pair of bases-loaded walks, while Parks Bouck provided an RBI single.

Keys starter Paul Panduro (2-2) went five innings for the win, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters along the way. Ahmad Harajli (1-3) started and took the loss after being charged with five runs over the first 1 2/3 innings.

Wednesday, the Spikes take on the Keys in the middle game of their three-game set at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. State College will send right-hander Alec Sparks (0-0) to the mound, while Frederick is slated to go with right-hander Joshua Lanham (0-0).

Following their six-game swing through Frederick and West Virginia, the Spikes will return home on Monday, August 4 to start a seven-game homestand through Sunday, August 10.

Highlights include Hospitality Appreciation Night on Monday, August 4, Bark in the Park III and Yellowstone Night featuring a Yellowstone Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefitingChildren's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital on Friday, August 8, FIREWORKS presented by College Township as part of College Township Community Night on Saturday, August 9, and the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance presented by Happy Valley Live along with Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night on Sunday, August 10.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to all seven games from August 4-10, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







