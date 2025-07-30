Keys Earn Come-From-Behind Win against Spikes

July 30, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys earned a come-from-behind and walk-off victory against the State College Spikes Wednesday night, winning by a score of 8-7 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Devan Bade (Binghamton) secured the victory for Frederick in the bottom of the ninth with a bases-clearing three-RBI double, getting his second walk-off win of the season and giving the Keys the series win over the Spikes.

After both teams went scoreless in the first inning to start out the night, an RBI sacrifice fly from Parks Bouck (Lipscomb) in the bottom of the second gave the Keys an early 1-0 lead through the first two innings at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Spikes scored five runs in the top of the third to take a 5-1 lead, as several walks and RBI base hits put the visitors ahead by four approaching the fourth in the Key City.

Frederick responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth off an RBI single from Parks Bouck (Lipscomb), a fielder's choice grounder from Cam Pittman (Virginia Tech), and a bases loaded walk drawn by Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount) making it a 5-4 game heading into the fifth in the second of three games on the week.

The Keys tied the game back at five apiece on an RBI single from Dylan Symonds (Keiser), evening things up at five apiece entering the fifth Wednesday night.

State College however retook the lead by two in the top of the sixth courtesy of a two-RBI double, as the Keys went into the seventh down by two looking for a late rally.

After Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma) struck out the side in the top of the seventh to keep it a two-run game heading into the eighth, Ian Cooke (Connecticut) got himself a scoreless top of the eighth, taking the contest into the ninth with Frederick trailing 7-5.

Following a scoreless top of the ninth thrown by Griffin Green (Wake Forest), a hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded up the bases for Bade in the bottom of the ninth, who on the first pitch of his at-bat delivered a bases clearing three-RBI double to give the Keys an 8-7 come-from-behind win.

The Keys conclude the three-game series against the Spikes Thursday afternoon with an early first pitch set for 12 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Thursday's game represents Super Splash Day at the ballpark with Nymeo Field being turned into a water park. There will be a big Kahuna Slide and other water activities for fans to enjoy throughout the afternoon.







