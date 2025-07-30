Spikes Drop Heartbreaker to Keys, 8-7, on Wednesday Night

July 30, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - Manny Jackson's two-out, two-run double in the sixth gave the State College Spikes the lead but Devan Bade's three-run, walk-off double in the ninth gave the Frederick Keys the win, 8-7, on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Jackson's clutch double put the Spikes (6-7 2nd Half) ahead, 7-5, going into the bottom of the ninth. However, the Keys (6-8 2nd Half) loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman before Bade slugged the first pitch he saw into the left-center field gap to plate Trey Lipsey, Irvin Escobar and a sliding Cam Hessert for the win.

State College had taken its first lead of the game with a five-run third inning capped by an RBI infield single from T.J. Salvaggio and a two-run single to center field from James Oman.

Dan Tauken went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base. Tauken ripped his first hit, a single, at 103.1 miles per hour in the second, then smashed a double that traveled at 98.8 miles per hour in the fifth. Trotter Boston went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases, while Cole Caruso reached base four times on a single and three walks.

Jack Hagan recorded a hold with two perfect innings of relief for State College. Anthony Steele (0-2) took the loss after allowing the first three batters on base in the ninth.

Jamal Ritter went 3-for-4 for the Keys, while Cam Hassert drew four walks, the last in the ninth to set up the winning hit. Griffin Green (1-0) walked one batter and struck out one in a scoreless ninth to get credit for the win.

The Spikes will now look to salvage the finale of their three-game series with the Keys on Thursday with a 12 noon start at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Left-hander Michael Quevedo (1-0) will make the start on the mound for State College, opposed by Frederick right-hander Jake Hunter (2-0).

Following their six-game swing through Frederick and West Virginia, the Spikes will return home on Monday, August 4 to start a seven-game homestand through Sunday, August 10.

Highlights include Hospitality Appreciation Night on Monday, August 4, Bark in the Park III and Yellowstone Night featuring a Yellowstone Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefitingChildren's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital on Friday, August 8, FIREWORKS presented by College Township as part of College Township Community Night on Saturday, August 9, and the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance presented by Happy Valley Live along with Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night on Sunday, August 10.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to all seven games from August 4-10, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium starting at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.