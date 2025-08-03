Holjes Strong in Start, Spikes Fall to Black Bears Late, 3-2

August 3, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - Carter Holjes allowed just one run over five innings in his first start of the season for the State College Spikes, but the West Virginia Black Bears snared a 3-2 decision with a late flurry on Sunday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Holjes, who was a key part of the bullpen for the Spikes (7-10 2nd Half) as they captured the MLB Draft League First Half Championship, made his initial start after going 4 2/3 innings of relief on Tuesday in Frederick. The right-hander yielded just one run on five hits and two walks over his five frames, striking out three batters along the way.

The Spikes bounced back from Jace Rinehart's solo homer to left-center field, his first of the year, in the first inning to score twice in the fourth. Back-to-back doubles for Trotter Boston and Dan Tauken produced the tying run before an error on T.J. Salvaggio's sacrifice bunt attempt allowed Tauken to score to give State College a 2-1 lead.

However, Kyle Ratliff's solo homer to left field in the seventh, his first of the season, tied the game for West Virginia (12-4 2nd Half). In the eighth, J.T. Carter singled through the right side with one out to set the table for the Black Bears. Drew Collins then pinch-ran for Carter and stole second base, then scored all the way from second on DeMarckus Smiley's groundout to first with the eventual winning run.

The Spikes put the go-ahead run on in the ninth with walks to Adam Paniagaua and Adonis Forte, but Austin Eaton (2) induced Cole Caruso into a game-ending double play to earn the save.

Black Bears reliever Joe Steeber (1-0) picked up the win after retiring all six batters he faced, four via strikeout, over the seventh and eighth. Ahmad Harajli (1-4) took the loss for State College in his first relief appearance of the season.

The Spikes now return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to begin a season-long seven-game homestand with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Frederick Keys. Right-hander Alec Sparks (0-0) is scheduled to get the ball for State College in the opener of a two-game series, while Frederick will send right-hander Paul Panduro (2-2) to the hill.

The homestand begins with Hospitality Appreciation Night on Monday. Fans can join the Spikes, with help from The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, in saluting the hospitality workers that make Happy Valley so happy for residents and visitors alike. Plus, Monday is another Ike's Kids Club Free Game, with free admission for members of Ike's Kids Club. More information on Ike's Kids Club is available at https://www.mlbdraftleague.com/state-college/tickets/kidsclub.

Additional highlights of the homestand include Bark in the Park III and Yellowstone Night featuring a Yellowstone Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefiting Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital on Friday, August 8, FIREWORKS presented by College Township as part of College Township Community Night on Saturday, August 9, and the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance presented by Happy Valley Live along with Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night on Sunday, August 10.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to all seven games from August 4-10, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Monday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.