Sweep Secured - West Virginia Wins 3-2 over State College

August 3, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears secured their third straight win after sweeping the State College Spikes 3-2 on Sunday evening at Kendrick Family Ballpark. Strong performances from both teams' pitchers kept the game tight, but the Bears prevailed in the come-from-behind win.

Taking the mound for the Bears, starting pitcher Jacob Weaver retired the side in order in the first and picked up his first of nine strikeouts on the night.

The Bears took an early lead in the bottom of the inning as West Virginia University alum Jace Rinehart smashed his first home run of the season over the center field wall.

State College shot back with two runs in the top of the fourth. Back-to-back doubles by Trotter Boston and Dan Tauken tied the game at one. A sacrifice bunt by T.J. Salvaggio scored Tauken to give the Spikes their first lead of the game. Heading into the fifth, the Bears trailed 2-1.

Two scoreless innings ensued with West Virginia struggling to advance Bears beyond first base, going 0-4 with runners in scoring position. Then in the seventh, Kyle Ratliff sent his first home run of the season deep left to tie the game at two.

After relief pitcher Joe Steeber threw an empty eighth for the Black Bears, a late-game rally began to brew. Drew Collins took over as pinch runner for J.T. Carter following Carter's single. DeMarckus Smiley grounded out to score Collins, giving the Bears a 3-2 lead. Austin Eaton took the mound in the final frame, earning his second save and completing the sweep of State College.

The Bears' offense was led by Jace Rinehart, who went 1-4 with a solo home run, and Kyle Ratliff, who went 1-3 with a solo home run and a walk. Continuing the trend of strong starting pitching, Bears starter Jacob Weaver finished the game after 5.0 innings, giving up two runs while striking out nine. Reliever Joe Steeber kept the Bears in the game by pitching two scoreless innings with four strikeouts to earn his first win of the season.

With the win, the Bears (12-4) maintain their two-game lead at the top of the MLB Draft League standings. West Virginia returns to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Monday for the first game of a two-game series against the Trenton Thunder. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.







