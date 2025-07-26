Bears Win Sixth Straight Game to Take First in League Standings

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Frederick Keys 6-2 on Saturday evening at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The Bears secured their sixth straight win to take first place in the MLB Draft League standings with a strong performance from starting pitcher Gavin Braunecker.

Once again, solid pitching paved the way for the West Virginia win. Braunecker opened the game with an excellent five innings, allowing two runs but striking out seven.

The Bears struck first in the third inning after Drew Collins walked, then advanced to second on a throwing error by Keys pitcher Esteban Rodriguez. A ground-rule double from J.T. Carter scored the first run of the game. David Coppedge's sacrifice fly with runners on the corners brought home Carter to give the Bears a two-run lead.

The Keys responded in the fourth with back-to-back singles and a two-RBI double from Isaiah Greene that tied the game. But West Virginia erased Frederick's progress in the home half of the inning after Coppedge tripled, driving in right fielder Kyle Ratliff, to put the Bears up 3-2.

Extending their lead in the bottom of the fifth, former Mountaineer Jace Rinehart reached on balls before Collins homered for a three-run lead. The Bears added an insurance run in the eighth when Landon Frei knocked an RBI grounder to left field, scoring Ratliff.

West Virginia's bullpen completed the game by pitching four scoreless innings and striking out five. Starter Gavin Braunecker improved to 3-0 on the season. Drew Collins led the Bears' offense, finishing the game 1-2 with one home run, two RBI, and two walks. David Coppedge ended his evening 2-3 with a triple and two RBI.

With the win, the Black Bears (7-3) move ahead of the State College Spikes for sole possession of first place in the MLB Draft League standings. The Bears return to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Sunday evening for the second game of the two-game series against the Keys. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.







