West Virginia Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Win over Mahoning Valley

July 21, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears beat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 8-2 at Kendrick Family Ballpark to open the second half of the MLB Draft League season at home. The Bears avenged their last loss at home, an upset to the Scrappers on July 12 that cost the team the first-half title.

It was a complete performance for the Black Bears. Starter Gavin Braunecker pitched an excellent five innings. He finished his day allowing two runs, striking out four.

The Bears scored first in the bottom of the second as Alex Ungar came home on a throwing error by Scrappers' catcher Brock Olmstead.

West Virginia added to its lead in the third after starting pitcher Bobby Helt walked Kyle Ratliff and Jordan Peyton to open the inning. Alex Rodgers reached on a fielding error at third base to bring in Ratliff. The Bears then loaded the bases in time for Jake Berg's line-drive single that scored two runs and gave them a four-run lead.

The Scrappers cut the lead in half after scoring two in the top of the fifth. Doubles from Olmstead and second baseman Tommy Rover put Mahoning Valley on the board.

Drew Collins and Ungar erased the runs in the bottom of the inning. Collins reached on a fielding error to score Alex Rodgers. Ungar roped a triple to center field that brought in Collins the next at-bat.

Two more runs padded the Bears lead in the eighth. Jordan Peyton drove in David Coppedge before Rodgers picked up an RBI single bringing home DJ Smiley to win 8-2.

The Bears bullpen pitched four scoreless innings with only two hits, and starter Braunecker moved to 2-0 on the season. The offense finished with eight hits, led by Jake Berg who went 2-2 with two RBI and one walk. Alex Ungar picked up a pair of hits with his double and triple, notching one RBI, a stolen base and a run.

With the win, the Black Bears (2-3) end a three-game losing streak and move ahead of the Scrappers to fourth place in the MLB Draft League standings. The Bears return to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Tuesday evening for the second game of the two-game series against the Scrappers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.