Thunder Drop Third Straight, Lose to Williamsport in Series Opener

July 21, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder dropped their third consecutive contest on the second half season, this time falling to the Williamsport Crosscutters in the first of two from Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The Crosscutters pushed across four runs in the top of the fourth and an insurance run late in the eighth inning to secure the series opening victory.

The Thunder got their offense on one swing from right fielder Cameron Yuran, hitting his first home run of the season over the right field wall 399 feet to make it a 4-2 game in the seventh inning. The Thunder would load the bases with one out but would not be able to push across another run in the inning.

Hits were not hard to come by in this one with both teams combining for 21 in the game. Williamsport managed 12 hits to the Thunder's nine. The Thunder look to get back in the win column tomorrow morning against the Crosscutters at 11AM.

Your Trenton Thunder wrap up their homestand tomorrow morning at 11:00 against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

