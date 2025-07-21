Thunder Drop Third Straight, Lose to Williamsport in Series Opener
July 21, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Trenton Thunder News Release
(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder dropped their third consecutive contest on the second half season, this time falling to the Williamsport Crosscutters in the first of two from Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The Crosscutters pushed across four runs in the top of the fourth and an insurance run late in the eighth inning to secure the series opening victory.
The Thunder got their offense on one swing from right fielder Cameron Yuran, hitting his first home run of the season over the right field wall 399 feet to make it a 4-2 game in the seventh inning. The Thunder would load the bases with one out but would not be able to push across another run in the inning.
Hits were not hard to come by in this one with both teams combining for 21 in the game. Williamsport managed 12 hits to the Thunder's nine. The Thunder look to get back in the win column tomorrow morning against the Crosscutters at 11AM.
Your Trenton Thunder wrap up their homestand tomorrow morning at 11:00 against the Williamsport Crosscutters.
Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for our Summer Camp Day! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at
Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 21, 2025
- Keys See Winning Streak Snap against Spikes Monday Night - Frederick Keys
- West Virginia Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Win over Mahoning Valley - West Virginia Black Bears
- Thunder Drop Third Straight, Lose to Williamsport in Series Opener - Trenton Thunder
- Cosper, Flaherty Lead Cutters to Third Straight Win - Williamsport Crosscutters
- Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field July 23-27 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Taco and Margarita Festival at Eastwood Field Cancelled - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Foxconn Partners with Scrappers to Present 2025 Season - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trenton Thunder Stories
- Thunder Drop Third Straight, Lose to Williamsport in Series Opener
- Thunder Fall to Spikes in Game Two Finale
- Thunder Host Sell out Crowd of 7,356 for Second Half Home Opener
- Thunder Fall to State College in Sudden Death Fashion
- Pork Roll Walk off for Fifth Straight Win in Front of Sold out Crowd