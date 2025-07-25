Thunder to Host P.O.W./M.I.A. Chair Rededication Ceremony

July 25, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, announced today that they will host a special Rededication Ceremony for their P.O.W./M.I.A. Chair on Thursday, August 21st, 2025 prior to the game at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The ceremony will honor prisoners of war and those missing in action, reaffirming the nation's commitment to never forgetting their sacrifice.

The P.O.W./M.I.A. Chair, which remains empty every night at the ballpark, was originally installed on Saturday, April 13th, 2019, as a powerful symbol of remembrance. This upcoming rededication will feature the esteemed participation of Rolling Thunder, a non-profit organization dedicated to publicizing the POW-MIA issue.

"We are incredibly proud to rededicate our P.O.W./M.I.A. Chair, a symbol that serves as a constant reminder of the brave men and women who have served our country and those who have not yet returned home," said Jon Bodnar, General Manager of the Trenton Thunder. "It is our solemn duty to ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten, and we are honored to partner with Rolling Thunder for this meaningful event."

Prior to the ceremony, members of Rolling Thunder will lead a ceremonial lap around the warning track on their motorcycles, a poignant tribute to those they advocate for. Guests are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 PM, as the ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:30 PM.

The Trenton Thunder encourages all fans to arrive early and join them in this important ceremony of remembrance and respect.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 25, 2025

Thunder to Host P.O.W./M.I.A. Chair Rededication Ceremony - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.