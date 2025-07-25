Spikes Top Thunder in Overtime as Posluszny Thrills Fans Friday Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - On a night when College Football Hall of Famer Paul Posluszny appeared to meet fans and sign autographs and saw his bobblehead go to the first 1,000 fans, Cole Caruso delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly to score James Oman with the winning run after a 3-3 tie in regulation as the State College Spikes defeated the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Posluszny signed autographs for fans after throwing out one of the game's ceremonial first pitches alongside his son, Logan, and participating in a first-inning T-shirt toss for fans. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Friday's game also received their own Paul Posluszny Bobblehead presented by McClure Company.

After coming back to take the lead in the seventh, then seeing the Thunder (5-5 2nd Half) even it back up in the eighth, the Spikes (6-3 2nd Half) put Oman at first base as a pinch-runner to be the designated runner for the inning. Oman then took off on a 2-2 pitch and stole second base, then advanced to third on an errant throw by catcher Evin Sullivan.

One pitch later, Caruso sent a fly ball into right field to score Oman and give the Spikes the walk-off win.

Chenar Brown had put State College with a one-out RBI single to bring in T.J. Salvaggio in the seventh before a Spikes error brought in Sullivan with the tying run from Trenton one inning later.

Connor Maryniak started the scoring with his second home run of the year for the Thunder, a 405-foot, two-run shot to the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion in left field in the fourth.

The home run was the first hit Spikes starter Michael Quevedo had allowed to Trenton in his last 8 2/3 innings against the Thunder. Quevedo, who threw five hitless innings against Trenton this past Saturday, logged 5 2/3 innings on Friday and allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Thunder starter Brian Young pitched five scoreless innings, striking out five batters along the way while yielding two hits and two walks.

No winning or losing pitcher is named in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker.

The Spikes now open a two-game mini-series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Saturday night with a 6:35 p.m. contest. Left-hander Carston Herman, who joined the Spikes on Thursday, will make his debut with the club as he starts on the mound. Williamsport is slated to send left-hander Colton Cosper (1-0) to the hill.

Spikes fans can join along with Mount Nittany Health as we fight breast cancer at Paint the Park Pink Nighton Saturday night. The Spikes will hit the field in special Pink Flower Jerseys, which are currently up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction, which will run through 8 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from players and coaches.

The evening culminates with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

In addition, the first 500 fans of all ages can get their own keepsake at the ballpark gates with a Pink Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health, with a postgame session of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Saturday also marks Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night, as well as Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

The homestand concludes on Sunday with Cancer Survivors Night presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare on a Sunday Funday presented by BIG Froggy 101.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the homestand running through Sunday, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







