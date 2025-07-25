Keys Fall in Tight Series Finale to Scrappers

July 25, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, OH - The Frederick Keys took a tough series finale loss to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Friday night, falling by a score of 7-6 at Eastwood Field.

The Keys took a 5-4 lead through seven and a half innings of play, but a late three-run rally by the Scrappers handed them the series win at home, as the Keys continue their five-game road trip Saturday Night against the West Virginia Black Bears.

Mahoning Valley brought home the first run of the night on an RBI single in the bottom of the opening inning, handing the home team a 1-0 lead after one inning of play Friday night.

The Keys tied it back up at one apiece in the top of the second on a wild pitch that scored Parks Bouck (Lipscomb) from third, but another RBI single from the Scrappers gave Mahoning Valley the lead right back at 2-1 heading into the third.

Frederick took its first lead of the evening in the top of the third on RBI singles from Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific) and Jamal Ritter (Norfolk St), but the contest entered the fourth inning tied following another RBI base knock for the Scrappers in the bottom of the third.

Devan Bade (Binghamton) recorded an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth to give the Keys a 4-3 lead through four innings of play, after Jake Hunter (East Carolina) retired the Scrappers in order during the bottom of the frame.

After Mahoning Valley tied it back up at four in the bottom of the fifth, Cam Pittman (Virginia Tech) gave the visitors the lead right back in the sixth on an RBI single to center, handing Frederick a 5-4 advantage going into the seventh at Eastwood Field.

Following a scoreless seventh inning for both sides, the Scrappers took back the lead with a three-run bottom of the eighth, as the Keys looked for one more rally in the ninth down 7-5.

Isaiah Greene made it a one-run game on an RBI double and a 12-pitch at-bat to make it a 7-6 game, but the Scrappers got the final three outs and finished the series strong with a one-run victory at home.

The Keys continue the five-game road trip against the West Virginia Black Bears Saturday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. in game one of two from Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

