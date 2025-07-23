Caruso Extends Hit Streak to Seven, Spikes Fall to Thunder

July 23, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Cole Caruso recorded two hits as he stretched his hitting streak to seven games, but the State College Spikes fell victim to the big inning and saw their winning streak end at five in a 15-3 loss to the Trenton Thunder on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Caruso singled in the Spikes' (5-2 2nd Half) first run of the night in the fourth inning for his 10th RBI to tie him with Dan Tauken for the team lead. The former Michigan Wolverine reached base three times in the game, also being hit by a pitch.

Chenar Brown stretched his own hitting streak to six games with a pair of single.

Trenton (4-4 2nd Half) remained undefeated at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this season as they plated eight runs in the third and four more in the fourth to put the game away. Connor Maryniak went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a time hit by pitch before pitching the ninth inning for the Thunder.

John Schroeder reached base five times with three hits and two walks, while Jackson Tucker drove in five runs on three hits, including a double.

Trenton starter M.T. Morrissey (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six batters

State College starter Ahmad Harajli (1-2) took the loss after going the first 3 2/3 innings.

Thursday, the Spikes take on the Thunder in the first of two day games remaining on their regular season home schedule, with a 12:05 p.m. matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Alec Sparks (0-0) is slated to start on the mound for State College against an as yet undetermined Trenton starter.

It's Super Splash Day at the ballpark as Ike's Kids Zone in left field turns into the Splash Zone, with a dunk tank, an Undine Fire Company fire truck, and more wet and wild fun. Plus, it's Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS, with $2 12-oz. drafts available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Folllowing the day game on Thursday, members of the Spikes will head to WingFest at Tussey Mountain at 6 p.m. to participate in all of the fun as OK Otter performs at 6 p.m. and The Ten Band, a tribute to Pearl Jam, performs at 8 p.m.

More highlights of the homestand include the Paul Posluszny Bobblehead Giveaway and Appearance presented by McClure Company on Friday, July 25, and Cancer Survivors Night presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare on Sunday, July 27.

Plus, Spikes fans can join along with Mount Nittany Health as we fight breast cancer at Paint the Park Pink Night on Saturday, July 26. The Spikes will hit the field in special Pink Flower Jerseys, which will be up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from players and coaches.

The evening culminates with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

In addition, the first 500 fans of all ages can get their own keepsake at the ballpark gates with a Pink Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health, with a postgame session of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Saturday, July 26. also marks Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night, as well as Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the upcoming homestand, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







