Spikes to Host 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - By virtue of winning the MLB Draft League First Half Championship, the State College Spikes will now host the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with game time at 6:35 p.m. Ballpark gates will open at 5:30 p.m. as the Spikes host the MLB Draft League's second half winners (or second half runners-up if the Spikes win the second half) with the 2025 crown on the line, and tickets are now available for just $10 apiece anywhere in the seating bowl.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game can be purchased online 24/7 at StateCollegeSpikes.com, or at the Spikes Ticket Office either in person or by phone at 814-272-1711. The Spikes Ticket Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with home game day hours of 9 a.m. until the end of the game Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game Saturday and Sunday.

Spikes Season Ticket holders can contact their Season Ticket representative to order their seats for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game.

The Spikes will also offer Free Student Admission for the game in partnership with Penn State SPA-The Student Programming Association. Students can present their ID for two free game tickets either at the Spikes Ticket Office during business hours, or at the Penn State Hetzel Union Building (HUB) on campus at the Spikes' table Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Plus, the Spikes will bring back a Medlar Field at Lubrano Park tradition for the title game as Dollar Dog Night makes a triumphant return. Hot dogs will be just $1 apiece while supplies last.

Fans of age can also enjoy one more Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark for 2025, presented by The BUS, with $2 12-oz. drafts available starting at 5:30 p.m. while supplies last.

In addition, climate-controlled suites in the Luxury Suite Level are available to rent for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, with 20-person, 40-person and 80-person options. Suites will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis, so fans are encouraged to book their suites for the September 4 title game as soon as possible by calling a Spikes group representative at 814-272-1711.

Manager Tim Battle Jr. and the Spikes will also be competing in the second half of the MLB Draft League season, which shifts to a professional model composed of players whose college eligibility has ended. The Spikes' second half roster does feature familiar faces from the first half like Ahmad Harajli, Carter Holjes, and Dan Tauken, along with a hungry batch of new players from around the country.

"We are very excited to partner with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association as the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game comes to Happy Valley," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "Congratulations to Tim Battle and his staff on a tremendous job leading the Spikes to the First Half Championship, and we are looking forward to packing Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and showing the baseball world what Happy Valley is all about on September 4."

For more information on the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, and for the Spikes' complete second half schedule, include promotions and special events all the way through the rest of the regular season, visit StateCollegeSpikes.com.







