Crosscutters Bolled Over

Williamsport's offense was held in check by West Virginia starting pitcher Jason Bolman in their 8- 1 loss on Wednesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Bollman tossed a complete game gem, striking out nine Crosscutters batters. The right-hander allowed one unearned run on four hits. Bollman did not issue a walk, but did hit three batters.

Reilly Shafer fell to 0-3 on the season, allowing three runs (all earned) on five hits over 5.1 innings. The Clarion product walked five and struck out three.

The Cutters were held to four hits, with one extra base hit. Pinch-hitter Marcus Brodil lined a 105 MPH double to left-center for his hardest batted ball of the season. It was Brodil's first extra base hit of the season.

Williamsport falls to 2-7 against West Virgina on the season with the loss tonight.

WP: Jason Bollman (1-1) LP: Reilly Shafer (0-3) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 4-4 (2nd Half) Next Game: Thursday, July 24th vs West Virgina, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 24th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

