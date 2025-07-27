Offense Explodes To Complete Sweep

July 27, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

One night after the pitching staff stole the show, the Williamsport Crosscutters offense stepped into the spotlight, securing at 12-8 victory over the State College Spikes on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to complete the two-game series sweep.

Williamsport's offense recorded two late game home runs as Jackson Mayo hit a 391 foot solo shot to center field in the eighth inning, his second round tripper in two nights, and Marquis Jackson had a 388 foot moonshot down the right field line that also scored TJ Racherbaumer in the ninth inning.

Max Mandler was a perfect 2 for 2 at the plate, reaching safely all five times he stepped into the box with a single, a double, three walks, two stolen bases, three runs scored and a RBI. Marquis Jackson and TJ Racherbaumer each recorded a three-hit night as Jackson Mayo recorded the other two-hit night. Every Crosscutters player recorded at least one hit in tonight's ballgame.

Jared Ure earned the win tonight on the hill after three innings of relief, improving to 1-0 on the season.

Williamsport will savor the win on an off-day on Monday before opening a three-game home series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Tuesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

WP: Jared Ure (1-0) LP: Dylan Cheeley (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 23rd vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

