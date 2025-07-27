West Virginia's Sweep of Frederick Makes Seven Straight Wins

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Frederick Keys 6-1on Sunday evening at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The Bears secured their seventh straight win to stay undefeated at home (4-0) the second half of the MLB Draft League season.

In a fantastic defensive display, the Black Bears held the Keys to one run on three hits. Starting pitcher Jacob Weaver allowed Frederick its only run of the night but struck out three in his three innings of work.

The Bears scored first in the opening frame to take a 2-0 lead. Alex Ungar reached base on a fielding error by the Keys' first baseman with Will Rogers following on a fielder's choice that advanced Ungar second. Back-to-back singles from J.T. Carter and David Coppedge brought home Ungar and Rogers, respectively.

Two more runs extended West Virginia's lead the next inning. After lead-off singles and the walk of Drew Collins loaded the bases, a sac-fly double play sent batter Ungar and Landon Frei - out at third - back to the dugout but allowed Jake Berg to score. Rogers followed with a single that plated Collins to put the Bears up by four.

Frederick finally got on board in the top of the third after Cam Pittman scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of second baseman Devan Bade.

But West Virginia shut down any hopes of a comeback with insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The walk of Jace Rinehart and a single by Carter put a runner in scoring position. A hard-hit double from Coppedge brought home Rinehart before Alex Rodgers' sacrifice fly scored Carter to go ahead 6-1.

The Black Bears' arms dominated the Keys in Sunday's contest, striking out 14 total batters. In addition to Weaver's three K, Cameron LeJeune punched out four. The former Virginia Tech Hokie picked up his first win of the season, allowing just one hit in his two-inning appearance.

Wes Burton continued to impress by striking out three in the eighth, while Justin Needles and closer Michael Foltz Jr. struck out two each.

David Coppedge, who finished the game going 2-for-3 with two RBI and one walk, led the Bears' offense. Coppedge recorded his third double to improve to .278, leading the team with 12 RBI.

With the win, the Bears (8-3) tighten their grip on first place in the MLB Draft League standings. West Virginia will hit the road on Tuesday for a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder before returning to the Ken on Friday, August 1, to play the first-half champs, the State College Spikes. First pitch for Friday's home game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







