Caruso's First Homer Caps Four-Hit Game, Spikes Fall to Crosscutters, 12-8

July 27, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Cole Caruso's first State College Spikes home run completed his second four-hit game of the season, but the Williamsport Crosscutters outlasted the Spikes for a 12-8 decision on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Caruso, who collected a quartet of hits in his Spikes (6-5 2nd Half) debut on July 17, started Sunday's game with singles in his first three at-bats, the last scoring Adonis Forte to make it a 6-6 game in the fourth. Two at-bats later, Caruso launched a 408-foot solo homer to left-center field, just below the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park scoreboard, to bring the Spikes within 10-8.

State College and Williamsport (6-6 2nd Half) went back and forth over the first four innings, with the 6-6 tie lasting until Marquis Jackson's RBI single in the sixth for the Crosscutters. After T.J. Racherbaumer's run-scoring single and Carlos Castillo's RBI double in the seventh, the Spikes got a run back on T.J. Salvaggio's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the same frame.

However, Jackson Mayo hit his second homer in as many nights, and third of the season, with a solo shot to right in the eighth. Jackson, who had entered the game just 1-for-16 at the plate since joining the Crosscutters, then hit a two-run homer over the bleachers in right field in the ninth to give Williamsport the lead they would keep until the end of the game.

Adonis Forte went 2-for-4 with a two-run double for State College. Max Mandler reached base in all five of his plate appearances for Williamsport, going 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and three walks.

Spikes reliever Dylan Cheeley (0-1) took the loss after allowing the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. Crosscutters reliever Jared Ure (1-0) logged three one-run innings for the win.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes will start a six-game road trip on Tuesday night with the opener of a three-game series at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium against the Frederick Keys. Right-hander Ahmad Harajli (1-2) is scheduled to make the start for State College.

Following the swing through Frederick and West Virginia, the Spikes will return home on Monday, August 4 to start a seven-game homestand through Sunday, August 10. Highlights include Hospitality Appreciation Night on Monday, August 4, Bark in the Park III and Yellowstone Night featuring a Yellowstone Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefiting Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital on Friday, August 8, FIREWORKS presented by College Township as part of College Township Community Night on Saturday, August 9, and the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance presented by Happy Valley Live along with Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night on Sunday, August 10.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to all seven games from August 4-10, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 27, 2025

