Sparks Shines But Spikes Fall to Thunder, 6-3, on Thursday Afternoon

July 24, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Alec Sparks brought the fire on the mound for the State College Spikes, allowing just two unearned runs and striking out eight batters over six innings of work, but the Trenton Thunder scored three runs in the eighth inning to top State College, 6-3.

Sparks, a product of Nicholls State, became the tenth pitcher of the MLB Draft League season with eight or more strikeouts in a game. The right-hander allowed just two hits and two walks over his six frames of work.

The Spikes (5-3 2nd Half) rallied from down 3-1 to tie the game in the seventh inning on Adonis Forte's RBI single and a wild pitch to score Adam Paniagua. However, Evin Sullivan's two-out pinch-hit double and a subsequent error gave the Thunder (5-4 2nd Half) a lead they would not relinquish.

Anthony Steele (0-1) returned to the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park mound in his debut with the Spikes after being activated earlier in the day. Steele made 70 relief appearances in four seasons for the Nittany Lions to rank seventh all-time in that category in program history, but was tagged with the loss after being charged with four runs, three of them earned over two innings on Thursday.

Jared Beebe slugged a solo home run, his first of the season, in the seventh for the Thunder.

Trenton starter Xavier Lovett allowed just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters, which tied him for the most strikeouts in one outing for an MLB Draft League pitcher in 2025. Reliever Andrew Ronne (3-0) picked up the win by finishing the game with two scoreless innings in which he yielded one walk and notched three strikeouts.

Friday, the Spikes and Thunder finish their three-game set as State College looks to salvage the finale. Game time is 6:35 p.m., and the Spikes are set to send left-hander Michael Quevedo (1-0) to the mound after he threw five hitless innings against Trenton on Sunday. The Thunder are scheduled to start left-hander Brian Young (0-1).

Paul Posluszny, a cornerstone of Linebacker U. and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, will be featured on the Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by McClure Company going to the first 1,000 fans on Friday night, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and early entrance for Spikes Season Ticket holders and groups.

In addition, "Poz" himself will be on hand to meet and greet fans and sign autographs during the night, with the Spikes 50/50 Drawing that night going to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre County, tying in with his efforts on behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida.

Plus, it's a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ with four of our best seats, four hot dogs and four regular sodas available for just $54, and after the game will be Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Spikes fans can then join along with Mount Nittany Health as we fight breast cancer at Paint the Park Pink Night on Saturday, July 26. The Spikes will hit the field in special Pink Flower Jerseys, which will be up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from players and coaches.

The evening culminates with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

In addition, the first 500 fans of all ages can get their own keepsake at the ballpark gates with a Pink Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health, with a postgame session of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Saturday, July 26. also marks Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night, as well as Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the homestand running through Sunday, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 24, 2025

