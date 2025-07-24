Cutters Downed In Sudden Death

July 24, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Crosscutters bats could not support the strong start from Brad Rudis, falling in Sudden Death to West Virginia on Thursday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Brad Rudis delivered six scoreless innings, striking out five Black Bears batters. For Rudis, the six innings was the longest outing of his season, including his season at Texas A&M.

Jackson Mayo delivered his second three-hit game of the season, including his first home run of the season. Mayo connected on a solo home run to the opposite field, traveling 358 feet into the left field bullpen.

Isaac Fix surrendered three runs in three innings of relief. Fix allowed all three runs in the 7th, but settled in and delivered back-to-back scoreless frames to force Sudden Death. The Lefty struck out five batters.

Williamsport stranded nine runners on base and finished the night 1-12 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

West Virginia plated the "winning" run in Sudden Death, taking the middle game of this three-game set. The Black Bears have won their last five games against Williamsport.

Per MLB Draft League rules, stats from Sudden Death are not recorded and there are no winning or losing pitchers for the game.

WP: N/A (-) LP: N/A (-) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 4-5 (2nd Half) Next Game: Friday, July 25th vs West Virgina, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 25th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Christmas in July, Cutters Ugly Christmas Sweater Jersey Auction







