Keys Secure Wire-To-Wire Victory over Scrappers

July 24, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







NILES, OH - The Frederick Keys got back into the win column Thursday night in the second game of three against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, winning by a score of 13-6 at Eastwood Field.

The Keys led from the first inning on enroute to their first victory of the series, as they recorded 18 hits and an early 9-0 lead to take control early in their fifth win against the Scrappers this season.

Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific) started out the night strong for Frederick with an RBI single in the top of the first, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead after an inning with a 1-2-3 bottom of the first thrown by Josh Lanham (Lenoir-Rhyne).

The Keys scored seven runs in the top of the second with the rally started by an RBI double from Devan Bade (Binghamton) and an RBI single by Cam Pittman (Virginia Tech). A Scrappers error and an RBI triple from Trey Lipsey (Ohio State) followed by two wild pitches and an RBI single from Taj Bates (Southern) gave the Keys an 8-0 lead through two innings of play in game two of three on the road.

Another RBI for Lipsey gave Frederick a 9-0 lead in the top of the third, but the Scrappers scored three runs in the bottom of the frame, as the contest entered the fourth with the Keys ahead 9-3 at Eastwood Field.

A solo homer for Mahoning Valley made it a 9-4 game in the fourth, but Lanham and Anderson Cuello-Batista (American International) finished the frame strong with two big outs, keeping the Keys ahead by five after four innings.

Rivera brought home two more runs on a two-run single to right, giving his team a seven-run lead at 11-4 going into the sixth Thursday night.

Isaiah Greene handed Frederick a 12th run on the board following an RBI single in the top of the sixth, and a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame from Cuello-Batisita kept the visitors up eight approaching the seventh.

After the Scrappers got one run back in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 12-5 game, Irvin Escobar (Bethune-Cookman) joined in on the action with an RBI double in the top of the eighth, handing his team a 13-5 lead entering the ninth in game two of the series.

Despite Mahoning Valley scoring once in the bottom of the ninth, Davis Smith (Georgia Southern) finished the job in the final frame, securing the 13-6 win for Frederick Thursday night at Eastwood Field.

The Keys conclude the three-game series against the Scrappers Friday night, with first pitch from Eastwood Field set for 7 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.