Spikes, Mount Nittany Health Team up to Paint the Park Pink Saturday

July 24, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes and Mount Nittany Health invite fans to join in the fight against breast cancer this Saturday, July 226 for the annual Paint the Park Pink Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During the Spikes' 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters, the Spikes and Mount Nittany Health will raise funds and awareness with a Pink Flower Jersey-off-the-Back Auction, a Pink Socks Giveaway, special tributes, and much more during the night.

The Spikes' Pink Flower Jerseys, representing the flowers we give to all those breast cancer fighters across Happy Valley and beyond, will be worn by players and coaches from the MLB Draft League First Half Champions during Saturday's game and will be up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Flower Jersey-off-the-Back Auction. The proceeds from this year's auction will once again go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

Bidding on the LiveSource app, which can be downloaded at LiveSourceApp.com, will start before the Paint the Park Pink game, allowing Spikes fans from all over the world to put their bids down and help the fight against breast cancer. The bidding will continue until the end of the sixth inning of Saturday's game. After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from the players and coaches.

In addition, the first 500 fans of all ages can pick up a keepsake of their own at the ballpark gates to carry on the fight with a Pink Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health.

The evening culminates with a fantastic Pink Themed FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

"Events like Paint the Park Pink are powerful reminders that no one faces breast cancer alone," said Abhishek Seth, MD, oncologist at Mount Nittany Health. "The support raised through this partnership not only funds critical services at our Breast Care Center, but also shows every patient that our community is behind them."

"Paint the Park Pink Night is a chance for all of us to join together as a community to battle breast cancer and help our friends and neighbors who are going through breast cancer, as well as their families, when they need us the most," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "We look forward to joining with Mount Nittany Health and our Spikes family to raise funds and awareness for the fight at one of our favorite events this Saturday night."

Tickets for Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health on Saturday, July 26, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.