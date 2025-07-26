Spikes, Mount Nittany Health, Fans Paint the Park Pink at Saturday Night's Game

July 26, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes and Mount Nittany Health joined together with fans at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and around the country to raise over $5,600 for the fight against breast cancer at Saturday night's Paint the Park Pink game against the Williamsport Crosscutters, won by the Crosscutters, 3-1.

The Spikes wore special Pink Flower Jerseys for the game, which went up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation. Each jersey worn by a Spikes player or coach, along with a jersey worn by Ike the Spike and a Team Autographed Jersey, went up for bids to fans across the globe via the LiveSource app.

Between the proceeds from the Jersey-off-the-Back Auction and the Spikes 50/50 Drawing, the contributions for the night totaled $5,647.50 for the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support health efforts for all in Central Pennsylvania, including the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

In game action, Spikes (6-4 2nd Half) starting pitcher Carston Herman nearly threw an immaculate inning in his very first frame at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Herman, a left-hander from Utah Valley making his MLB Draft League debut, retired the first two batters on three-pitch strikeouts before Rayth Petersen sent his 0-2 pitch into left field for a flyout to Conor Higgs.

However, Williamsport (5-6 2nd Half) took the lead on a two-run Jackson Mayo homer to the bleachers in right field in the third. The 368-foot shot was Mayo's second of the year. Mayo then doubled in another run in the fifth to extend the lead.

The Spikes got a run back in the seventh on Cole Caruso's double to left field that brought in Jaden Collurabut would get no closer.

Crosscutters starter Colton Cosper (2-0) threw six scoreless innings to earn the win. Cosper allowed two hits while striking out seven batters. Jax Howard (1) retired the last six batters in order, three via strikeout, to receive the save.

Herman took the loss despite both runs he allowed being unearned. The southpaw allowed three hits while striking out six batters over four innings.

Sunday, the Spikes complete a five-game homestand with the finale of a two-game mini-series with the Crosscutters. Right-hander Luke House (4-0) will get the ball for the Spikes against new Williamsport right-hander Daniel Kanagy (1-0), who came over from the West Virginia Black Bears on Saturday. Kanagy got the start and earned the win for the Black Bears in their Second Half opener against the Spikes on July 17.

It will be Cancer Survivors Night presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare on a Sunday Funday presented by BIG Froggy 101. Kids Eat Free as the first 250 kids 12 and under will receive a voucher good for a hot dog, chips and soda, and there will be a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. Plus, 16 oz. Hard Seltzers and Iron City, IC Light and IC Light Mango products are half-price from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

After the game, kids 12 and under can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health. Sunday will also be an Ike's Kids Club Free Game for members of Ike's Kids Club.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to Sunday's homestand finale, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

