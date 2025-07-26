Pitching Dominant In Win

July 26, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Led by the dominate pitching performances from Colton Cosper, David White and Jax Howard, the Williamsport Crosscutters got back into the win column with a 3-1 victory over the First Half Champion State College Spikes on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Colton Cosper picked up his second win of the season after six innings of scoreless pitching, allowing just two hits and striking out seven. David White entered in relief and earned a hold, his first of the season, allowing the lone Spikes run on two hits and two strikeouts. Jax Howard picked up his first save of the season after two innings of no-hit relief and striking out three. As a staff, Williamsport allowed no free baserunners tonight and struck out twelve.

Williamsport's offense was led by Jackson Mayo, who blasted a 369 foot, two- run home run in the third inning and added a RBI double in the fifth and a single and stolen base in the eighth. Mayo accounted for all three Williamsport RBI's in the game. Vantrel Reed represented the other two Cutters runs on an 0 for 3 night, reaching via an error and a walk.

Williamsport and State College will conclude this two-game series on Sunday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

WP: Colton Cosper (2-0) LP: Carston Herman (0-2) SV: Jax Howard (1)

Crosscutters Record: 5-6 (2nd Half) Next Game: Sunday, July 27th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

