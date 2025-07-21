Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field July 23-27

July 21, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Wednesday, July 23 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's an Omni Fiber Koozie Giveaway to the first 500 fans (with a chance to win Free Omni Fiber Internet for a year). It's Military Appreciation Day presented by the Ohio Lottery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursday, July 24 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's BUCK NIGHT presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103. Fans can get $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long. It's Strike Out Stroke Night presented by Mercy Health.

Friday, July 25 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's Christmas in July! Christmas Vacation Scrappy bobblehead giveaway presented by Impression Media & 21 WFMJ. The players will be wearing Christmas Vacation jerseys presented by the Eastwood Mall benefiting the Salvation Army. Jerseys will be auctioned off in game and also online at livesource.com. We will have special appearances by the Kringles & the Clauses and the Grinch! Be sure to stick around after the game for Christmas themed post-game fireworks presented by Farmers National Bank, 21 WFMJ and WBCB.

Saturday, July 26 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 PM

CC Sabathia Appreciation Night with T-Shirt Giveaway presented by 7 17 Credit Union Did you see CC pitch during the inaugural season? Mention it at the Chevy All Stars Box Office for free GA ticket. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, July 27 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 2:05 PM

It's Bobblemania presented by Impression Media - Bobblehead Collectors Unite! Come shop the collections of the area's largest bobblehead dealers or bring your trade piles to work out some great deals. It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after the game for kids run the bases.

The Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







