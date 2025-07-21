Foxconn Partners with Scrappers to Present 2025 Season

July 21, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Niles, OH - Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) has partnered with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to present their 2025 season. This major partnership will provide Foxconn with a significant season-long presence with the Scrappers through community engagement and hospitality. Foxconn will sponsor five unique team specialty jersey nights with jersey proceeds benefiting local community organizations. Foxconn will also sponsor the weekly "Every Sunday Matters" promotion which gives back to local charities every Scrappers Sunday home game.

Foxconn states, "Foxconn is proud to partner with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the 2025 MiLB Draft League Season. Foxconn is looking forward to another great season from the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and we pride ourselves on the communities in which we operate. We look forward to enjoying America's past time with thousands of those who call the Mahoning Valley home and who visit the Mahoning Valley." "The Mahoning Valley Scrapper's partnership is just one more example of our dedication to our community.", Foxconn said.

Jordan Taylor, Executive Vice President, HWS Baseball said, "We are excited to have Foxconn return as our presenting sponsor this season, and appreciate their commitment to our organization and the Valley as a whole, as they allow us to continue providing a quality experience for our fans."







