Cosper, Flaherty Lead Cutters to Third Straight Win

July 21, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Led by standout performances by the defending MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week Colton Cosper and returning catcher Matt Flaherty, the Williamsport Crosscutters pushed their current win streak to three games with a 5-2 victory over the Trenton Thunder on Monday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Williamsport's offense recorded twelve hits tonight with five of the twelve being doubles. The team was led by a 3 for 4 night from Matt Flaherty with a double and two RBI. The defending UPMC Player of the Week, Jackson Mayo, was 2 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored. Those two doubles brings his 2nd Half total to six. Max Mandler was also 2 for 4 tonight, scoring two runs and recording two RBI.

Colton Cosper earned his first win in his second start for the Crosscutters after a six-inning outing, shutting out Trenton while surrendering seven hits and walking one while striking out five. Jax Howard surrendered two Thunder runs on a home run and only recorded one out. Isaac Fix came in to stop the bleeding and went the final 2.2 innings allowing no hits, walking two and striking out one to earn his first save of the season.

Williamsport and Trenton will conclude this two-game series on Tuesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

WP: Colton Cosper (1-0) LP: Luke Delongchamp (2-1) SV: Isaac Fix (1)

Crosscutters Record: 4-2 (2nd Half) Next Game: Tuesday, July 22nd vs Trenton, 11:00 a.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 23rd vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Knoebels Kids Night, Wing Wednesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 21, 2025

