Cosper, Flaherty Lead Cutters to Third Straight Win
July 21, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
Led by standout performances by the defending MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week Colton Cosper and returning catcher Matt Flaherty, the Williamsport Crosscutters pushed their current win streak to three games with a 5-2 victory over the Trenton Thunder on Monday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.
Williamsport's offense recorded twelve hits tonight with five of the twelve being doubles. The team was led by a 3 for 4 night from Matt Flaherty with a double and two RBI. The defending UPMC Player of the Week, Jackson Mayo, was 2 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored. Those two doubles brings his 2nd Half total to six. Max Mandler was also 2 for 4 tonight, scoring two runs and recording two RBI.
Colton Cosper earned his first win in his second start for the Crosscutters after a six-inning outing, shutting out Trenton while surrendering seven hits and walking one while striking out five. Jax Howard surrendered two Thunder runs on a home run and only recorded one out. Isaac Fix came in to stop the bleeding and went the final 2.2 innings allowing no hits, walking two and striking out one to earn his first save of the season.
Williamsport and Trenton will conclude this two-game series on Tuesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.
WP: Colton Cosper (1-0) LP: Luke Delongchamp (2-1) SV: Isaac Fix (1)
Crosscutters Record: 4-2 (2nd Half) Next Game: Tuesday, July 22nd vs Trenton, 11:00 a.m.
Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 23rd vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.
Promotions: Knoebels Kids Night, Wing Wednesday
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 21, 2025
- Keys See Winning Streak Snap against Spikes Monday Night - Frederick Keys
- West Virginia Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Win over Mahoning Valley - West Virginia Black Bears
- Thunder Drop Third Straight, Lose to Williamsport in Series Opener - Trenton Thunder
- Cosper, Flaherty Lead Cutters to Third Straight Win - Williamsport Crosscutters
- Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field July 23-27 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Taco and Margarita Festival at Eastwood Field Cancelled - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Foxconn Partners with Scrappers to Present 2025 Season - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Williamsport Crosscutters Stories
- Cosper, Flaherty Lead Cutters to Third Straight Win
- Feel the Rayth
- Reed, Petersen Power Cutters
- Mayo Doubles Thrice In Loss
- Defense Sparks Cutters Victory