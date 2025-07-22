Cutters Split Series After Day Game Loss

July 22, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Day time was the wrong time once again for the Williamsport Crosscutters as they fell to the Trenton Thunder 6-3 on Tuesday morning at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in the final game of this two-game series. Williamsport is now 0-2 in morning matchups this season.

The Cutters offense only managed seven hits in today's game, including three hits in a ninth-inning comeback attempt.

Max Mandler and Michael Zarrillo each recorded a multi-hit day with both being 2-for-4 at the plate. Mandler also accounted for two of the three Williamsport runs. Marcus Brodil was the other Cutters run after a 1 for 3 day with a walk. Vantrel Reed, TJ Racherbaumer and Carlos Castillo each recorded an RBI with Racherbaumer and Castillo picking up their RBI's in the ninth inning.

Tyler Valdez got the start for the Crosscutters but was forced to leave the game due to injury in the top of the fourth inning. Valez allowed one run on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in his 3.1 innings of work before the injury. Josh Leerssen entered in relief of the injured Valdez and suffered the loss, falling to 1-1 on the season, after 2.2 innings and allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Sam Swygert finished out the game for Williamsport on the hill, going the final two innings while allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Williamsport returns home to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to open a three-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: Miles Garrett (1-1) LP: Josh Leerssen (1-1) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 4-3 (2nd Half) Next Game: Wednesday, July 23rd vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 23rd vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Knoebels Kids Night, Wing Wednesday







