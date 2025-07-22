Keys Fall in Home Series Finale to Spikes

July 22, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys took a tough series finale loss to the State College Spikes Tuesday night, falling by a score of 16-12 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Despite the Keys taking an early 5-1 lead through the first three innings, the Spikes scored 12 unanswered runs to take the lead late, as Frederick now looks ahead to a five-game road trip beginning Wednesday at Mahoning Valley.

Frederick started out fast with two runs in the bottom of the first courtesy of a two-run homer from Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount), handing the home team an early 2-0 lead through an inning of play in the series finale.

State College answered back with one run in the top of the second off a Keys error, making it a 2-1 game heading into the third Tuesday night.

Frederick however scored three runs in the bottom of the third off a two-RBI double from Taj Bates (Southern) and an RBI single from Isaiah Greene, increasing the advantage to 5-1 entering the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Manny Jackson of State College however made it a 5-3 game on a two-run homer to right, cutting the lead in half in favor of the Keys in the Key City.

The Spikes took their first lead of the night with a four-run top of the fifth most notably due to another two-run home run, giving the visitors an 8-5 lead heading into the sixth after a scoreless bottom of the fifth for Frederick offensively.

A six-run top of the sixth increased the advantage for State College up to 13-5 approaching the seventh, with a three-run triple and several other base hits giving the Spikes their largest lead of the night through six innings of action.

After Cam Cooke (Connecticut) got a scoreless top of the seventh, Bates hit his first homer of the season to right-center field to make it a 13-7 game entering the eighth, with the Keys still fighting down the stretch in the second of two games with State College.

Following a scoreless eighth inning for both sides, a two-RBI triple and an RBI sacrifice fly gave the Spikes a nine-run lead at 16-7, as Frederick looked for one more rally in the bottom of the ninth at home.

The Keys managed to score five runs in the bottom of the ninth off RBI hits from Bates and Irvin Escobar (Bethune-Cookman) along with a three-run homer from Devan Bade (Binghamton), but the Spikes managed to get the final two outs to secure the series sweep on the road in Frederick.

The Keys head back on the road for a five-game road trip, which begins Wednesday night against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. First pitch for game one of the three-game series is set for 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field.







