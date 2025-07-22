Bears Sweep Scrappers with Comeback Win

July 22, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears mounted a late-game comeback to beat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 10-7 at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Tuesday evening. With the win, the Black Bears complete the sweep of the Scrappers and are now 3-3 in the second half of the MLB Draft League season.

In this back-and-forth contest, the Scrappers took an early lead in the first. Hayden Moore hit a line drive off starting pitcher Daniel Kanagy, stole second base, and scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Bears quickly responded, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Alex Rodgers drew a walk, followed by Alex Ungar hitting his first home run of the season for the lead. The Bears extended it in the bottom of the second when a pitch hit David Coppedge, and DeMarckus Smiley singled to put runners on the corners. Newcomer Jace Rinehart hit a sacrifice fly, bringing home Coppedge to give the Bears a 3-1 lead.

However, the Scrappers charged ahead by two in the fourth inning. After Patrick Roche scored on a double to right field in the third, Mahoning Valley reclaimed the lead in the fourth frame on a Matthew Rivera home run.

Two insurance runs came in the top of the sixth. With two runners on, Carson Hornung hit a ground-rule double, scoring both to pull the Scrappers ahead by four. Manager Jon Nunnally sent in reliever Justin Needles for Kanagy with one out on the board. Kanagy finished the day after 5.1 innings with seven runs on seven hits.

West Virginia went to work to cut the Scrappers' lead in half in the bottom of the sixth. After back-to-back singles from Ungar and Drew Collins put Bears on the corners, Jake Berg grounded out, advancing Collins to second and bringing home Ungar. A single from Smiley plated Collins to make it a 7-5 game.

Finally clawing their way ahead of the Scrappers, the Bears came with five runs in the bottom of the seventh. Mahoning Valley reliever Garrett Harker loaded the bases with Bears after lead-off singles from Jordan Peyton and Landon Frei, and the walk of Ungar. Jake Berg walked on a full count to cut the Scrappers' lead to one before Harker struck Coppedge with his third offering to tie the game. With the bases still juiced, Smiley cleared them with a single to center field. As Ungar and Berg scored, a throwing error to second by catcher Keegan Rodin gave Coppedge time to make it home to go up 10-7. The Bears closed the game with three strikeouts courtesy of right-handed pitcher Wes Burton.

Despite allowing nine hits, the West Virginia bullpen struck out 12 Scrappers with just four walks. Starter Daniel Kanagy allowed all seven Scrappers' runs on seven hits but punched out five in his 5.1 innings pitched. Justin Needles got his second win of the year with one hit in his 1.2-inning appearance. Former Tulane pitcher Wes Burton recorded the save with a clean frame, striking out the side in the ninth.

Outfielder Alex Ungar led the Bears' hard-hitting offense, going 2-2 with three runs and two RBI. Ungar's two-run homer in the first gave West Virginia its first lead of the game. DeMarckus Smiley finished his evening 3-4, driving in three of the Bears' 10 runs.

With this victory, the Black Bears completed their first sweep of the second half of the season and moved ahead of the Frederick Keys for third place in the MLB Draft League standings. The Black Bears hit the road for a three-game set against the Williamsport Crosscutters Wednesday evening and return to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Saturday for Bark in the Park, presented by Pampered 4 Paws, and the first of a two-game series against the Keys.







