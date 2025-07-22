Thunder Get Back in Win Column over Crosscutters

July 22, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, snapped their three-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday morning at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The Thunder led from first pitch to the final out and jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in their half of the first inning on a Connor Maryniak RBI- single.

Trenton would continue their offense in the bottom of the sixth inning, using small ball to put two in scoring position, Jared Beebe delivered a two-RBI single to make it a 3-1 Thunder lead heading into the seventh. In their half of the seventh, the Thunder tacked on another on a base hit from Donovan Cash that plated Jackson Tucker to make it 4-1.

After an RBI-single from Andy Vega in the bottom of th eighth, Tucker came up for the fifth time in the game and delivered a bunt single that brought home the Thunder's sixth run of the game. Tucker would take home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors, going 4-5 with two runs, two stolen bases, and an RBI.

In the ninth, the Crosscutters pushed across two runs to cut the deficit in half, but first-half returner and reliever Andrew Ronne was able to shut the door with a strikeout to end the game. With the victory the Thunder improve to 3-4 before heading on the road for five with State College and Mahoning Valley.

