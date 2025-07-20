Thunder Fall to Spikes in Game Two Finale

July 20, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder fell again to the State College Spikes by a final of 6-2 on Sunday evening at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The Spikes held the Thunder hitless for seven plus innings and struck out 10 total Thunder bats on the day.

The Spikes pushed two runs across in the top of the first, capitalizing on a couple of walks and utilizing the double-steal to push across their first two runs. State College saw four runs cross in their favor on just two hits, the other two runs coming off of a two-run home run from T.J. Salvaggio in the top of the fourth inning. They pushed their final two runs across in the fifth on an RBI-single after a couple of walks issued at the start of the inning.

Breaking up the no hit bid for the Thunder was Jaden Sheffield in the beginning of the eighth inning. Trenton would load the bases with nobody out on three consecutive singles to start the inning. The Thunder would manage to push two across in their half of the eighth, but would go hitless after the three hits to start the frame.

